Cape Town - A 29-year-old mother of two from Delft who went missing in December has been found in a city morgue. The family of Judy Isaacs say they have identified her through fingerprints.

She disappeared on 12 December 2018 and, two weeks later, the body of an unidentified female was found on Old Nooiensfontein Road in Mfuleni.

Police said the Jane Doe was wearing just a white tank top and black bra, was naked from the waist down and there was a black bag wrapped around her head.

She was covered in a colourful duvet.

A friend tells the Daily Voice the description of the blanket matches the one Judy had with her when she left home in December.

Judy’s sister, Melissa, says she was on drugs for many years, but she would never have left her two children at the family home in Roosendal without checking on them.

According to Melissa, her sister loved her family and she hopes the killer will be caught.

“We do not know yet how she was killed, or if she was raped or anything,” she says.

Dad, Leonard Isaacs, 64, tells the Daily Voice Judy left the Delft area with her boyfriend and had been missing since 12 December.

Melissa says the family was contacted by police on Tuesday and went to the cop shop on Wednesday afternoon to give swabs for DNA testing.

Melissa says they are still awaiting the DNA results, but the dead woman’s fingerprints are a “100 percent match” for Judy’s.

“Judy’s little girl, 3, came to me and said her mother is lying ‘next to a vibe (vibacrete)’. And I dreamt my sister was lying in a dump and she was found lying in rubbish and that’s where this body was found,” she says.

“My parents are waiting for the DNA results and paid for them to be completed immediately, but I think we already know.

“My parents will not speak until they have everything and we will find who did this to her. She did not deserve this kind of death.”

Police did not respond to queries, even though a case number was provided.

