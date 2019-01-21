The National Sea Rescue Institute in Mossel Bay says that it has recovered the body of a young woman off the coast of Mossel Bay. Picture: Supplied/NSRI

Mossel Bay - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Mossel Bay said on Monday that it had recovered the body of an unidentified young woman following an alert from the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).

The NSRI said that it had located the body about 3pm after the TNPA alerted it to eyewitness reports about a body that was floating in the water off-shore of Mossel Bay Point.