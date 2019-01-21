Mossel Bay - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Mossel Bay said on Monday that it had recovered the body of an unidentified young woman following an alert from the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).
The NSRI said that it had located the body about 3pm after the TNPA alerted it to eyewitness reports about a body that was floating in the water off-shore of Mossel Bay Point.
The South African Police Service (SAPS), the Police Dive Unit and the Police Sea Boderline Control participated in the rescue and the body, believed to be that of a teenager, was handed to the Forensic Pathology Services and Police.
Police have opened an inquest docket.
African News Agency (ANA)