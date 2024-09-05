Boks vs All Blacks: Prasa extends train services for Cape commuters amid highly anticipated rugby match

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced it will be extending its train services for commuters attending the rugby test match at the DHL stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, September 7. The Springboks take on New Zealand in what is anticipated to be the rugby match of the season.

Prasa’s head of marketing, Zipho Mlambo said this decision was made to ease traffic congestion and ensure an enjoyable experience for fans. Train services connecting all regional stations to Cape Town station will be operating. “To ease traffic congestion and ensure an enjoyable experience for fans, Prasa will operate dedicated train services connecting all regional stations to Cape Town Station,” Mlambo said. Northern line:

– There is a special train for Stellenbosch from Du Toit station to Cape Town at 12.55pm and returning from Cape Town to Du Toit Station at 8.40pm. – Strand to Cape Town, there are two special trains at 11am and 1pm and returning from Cape Town to Strand at 8pm and 9pm. Southern line:

– Simon’s Town to Cape Town: From Fish Hoek: 9.45am; 10.45am; 11.45am; 12.45pm; 2.05pm; 2.30pm and 3pm. – Cape Town – Simon’s Town from 8pm, 8.30pm, 9pm, and 10pm. Cape Flats line:

– Retreat to Cape Town from 10.30am; 11.40am and 2.15pm. – Cape Town to Retreat from 8.05pm, 9.05pm, and 10.10pm. Train intervals will increase between 30-40 minutes from all regional routes to Cape Town Station from 11am to 4pm and resume the evening service from Cape Town Station to all regional routes from 8pm to 10pm.

"Passengers will walk along the short, safe and secure 200 metre fan walk from Cape Town Station to Cape Town Civic Centre to catch the free MyCiTi shuttle to DHL Stadium. "MyCiTi will run bus services from 12.30pm to 9.30pm. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to purchase their return train tickets at the stations and are advised to adhere to the train schedules to ensure timely arrival and departure from the stadium," Mlambo said.