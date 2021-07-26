Bonteheuwel residents praised for helping to put escaped prisoner back behind bars

Cape Town – Bonteheuwel residents have been thanked for helping to put an escaped prisoner back behind bars. Former Bonteheuwel resident Ashwin Malan, who had escaped from Goodwood Prison on Sunday afternoon, was allegedly spotted at his mother home, which led to his rearrest last night.

Malan, who was due for parole after being imprisoned for housebreaking, had been working outside within the premises of the prison when he escaped. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: ’’A huge thanks to the people of Bonteheuwel for assisting and ensuring that Ashwin Malan is safely back behind bars after escaping earlier this afternoon from Goodwood Prison. ’’Our vast network of street WhatsApp groups and proactive community ensured that credible information was filtered through to us and followed up by a joint efforts between Law Enforcement, SAPS and Correctional Services.

’’Bonteheuwel can once again be proud of itself for acting so quickly and swiftly. Well done.’’ McKenzie also posted on social media: ’’After escaping prison to spend a few hours at home in Bonteheuwel to catch Ramaphosa family meeting, Ashwin Malan is on his way back to Goodwood Prison.’’ Before Malan’s rearrest, McKenzie had appealed to all communities and everyone that knows him to please come forward with any relevant information to track down his whereabouts, ’’as it is in all likelihood that he would return to Bonteheuwel’’.