Al-Jamia Uthmania Mosque in Bonteheuwel

Cape Town - A Bonteheuwel boy was covered in red welts after a beating with a plastic pipe - because he farted in madrassa. The family of the 10-year-old want answers after he came home with red swelling on his wrists, ankles and bum from a hiding allegedly at the hands of his muallim (madrassa teacher).

The family say the little boy has been left traumatised.

The child claims he did not fart in class, but made a farting sound with his mouth.

His cousin, who is also in the madrassa at the Al-Jamia Uthmania Mosque in Jakkelsvlei Avenue, also said he was making the sound with his mouth.

According to the child’s grandfather, when asked if he had farted, the boy said he made the sound with his mouth and his teacher got angry.

On Wednesday, armed with a J88 form from a doctor, the family went to the police station to lay a charge of assault against the teacher.

“He said his muallim took a thin white plastic pipe and hit him on the bum, across his wrists and his ankles,” says the grandfather.

The boy was covered in red welts

“I am mortified at this kind of behaviour and have requested something be done.

“We went to the police to open an assault case when he came from school.”

The grandfather says the boy has been at the madrassa since he was five years old, when the teacher was already there, and had never been beaten.

He believes the mosque should step in and discipline the teacher.

The Daily Voice called the muallim, but he hung up when he heard what the inquiry was about.

Muallim Ikeraam Davids from the madrassa said a meeting with the teacher involved was to be held on Wednesday night.

He said the madrassa would release a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Moulana Fahmie Salie at the Bonteheuwel Mosque said the madrassa is a separate entity.

He said they are aware of the incident and would also be at the meeting last night.

He confirmed that corporal punishment is not allowed at the madrassa.

“We will meet with the family of the young boy and the madrassa teachers tonight.

“Action will be taken and the only decision now is whether we let the law run its course with the case opened at the police station, or take action from our side as well.

“We will decide with the family,” Moulana Salie said.

Daily Voice