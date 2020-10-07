Boy, 10, left with crushed leg after motorist ’spinning’ BMW loses control

Cape Town – A 10-year-old boy was left with a crushed leg after a man who was spinning his car crashed into him. The boy’s leg was broken in four places on impact and he was rushed to hospital by the driver. It is believed that the driver lost control of his BMW while spinning and the boy was caught between the car and a lamp pole. The incident happened on Sunday in Park Avenue in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, where every week hundreds of people gather to watch motorists spinning and doing ’’donuts’’. Margaret van Wyk, 68, says her grandson, Devoril van Wyk, was on his way to the shop when he was nearly killed.

“The driver of the car took Devoril to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital,” she says.

“I used all my pension money to pay for the doctors’ bills, he had to have X-rays and things.

She says her grandson’s leg was broken in four places, including his knee and ankle, and he will have to receive a lot of medical care and rehabilitation.

Willem Hartnick, of Sakkie Sonke Security, says the wheel spinning happens every week.

“I have already spoken to them,” he says. ’’In 2005, a child was killed when a driver lost control over his car.

“Alcohol is also a big problem because on a Monday morning the whole place is littered with empties.

“And the smoke caused by the burning rubber is affecting the chests of the residents, not to mention the noise.

“Devoril could have been dead, he was bumped by a BMW driver who lost control over the car. The boy was caught between the car and a lamp pole.”

Margaret looks after Devoril after his dad passed away, while his mom Monica works at a creché.

She says Willem was going to take Monica to the police station last night to lay a charge.

“The guy who nearly killed Devoril didn’t even come to apologise,” the ouma adds.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “It’s just disgusting and frustrating that people are already not competent to use their vehicles and are now even drunk or under the influence of drugs while racing.

“At the moment we are doing weekly operations to curb incidents like this and we have been to Scottsdene before.”

