Boy (14), ordered to shoot opposing gang members and ‘defend gang territories’

GANGS in Cape Town are believed to be recruiting underage members into their ranks for the task of defending gang territories. In conjunction with this, these minors are also drug dealing and carrying firearms.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is according to the City of Cape Town's Mayco Member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith. Earlier on Sunday morning, Metro Police on patrol in Hanover Park noticed a group of youngsters acting suspiciously around a tuckshop. A loaded revolver was found in the possession of a 14-year-old male.

Story continues below Advertisement

Upon questioning and further intelligence gathering, the Metro Police believed the young suspect was acting on behalf of the instructions of the Americans gang, with an order to shoot any opposition found dealing in the vicinity. The 14-year-old suspect was transported to Philippi SAPS and the parents were notified. The gun, which was a .357 Magnum revolver and its ammunition was handed over to the police.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This now further confirms how gangs have taken to recruiting underage members into their ranks, not just for drug dealing and (carrying) firearms but for the task of defending the gangs’ territories,” said Smith in a statement released on Sunday. Smith has called for urgent intervention from national government to tackle the ever-growing gang warfare across the Western Cape. His office has also started looking into alternative interventions to involve both the NPA and the Western Cape Education department.

Story continues below Advertisement