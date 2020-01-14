Cape Town - A day at the beach turned to tragedy for a 12-year-old boy who returned home to find his mother dead, shot by heartless gangsters in a bloody gunfight in Manenberg on Sunday.
The heartbroken family of Abigail Eland, 37, say they watched as her traumatised son, Mikail, clutched her favourite pair of slip-slops, saying it is all he has left of her.
The single mom was gunned down on Sunday afternoon while visiting friends in Gail Court while her son enjoyed the last of his school holidays at the beach with family.
According to witnesses, the Clever Kids and Hard Livings gangs had been fighting in the area after a brawl at a nightclub, and Abigail was killed when two gunmen approached the council flat where she was visiting.
“She just walked in and was still greeting when someone put a gun through the window and we heard the skoot go off,” a crying witness says.