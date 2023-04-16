Brace yourself as Stage 6 load shedding continues until further notice

Johannesburg – Stage 6 of load shedding will continue until further notice due to a shortage of generation capacity. Stage 6 was implemented from 4pm on Saturday after unit 2 at Koeberg Power Station tripped unexpectedly. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: “Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Duvha and Medupi power stations were returned to service. In the same period, two generating units at Kriel, as well as one unit at Koeberg power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible.” The power utility further said that breakdowns are currently at 17 481MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 657MW. Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.