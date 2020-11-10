Brackenfell High SGB goes to court to interdict EFF from further protests

Cape Town – Brackenfell High’s school governing body (SGB) will on Tuesday afternoon bring an urgent application for an interdict before the Western Cape High Court in a bid to stop the EFF from protesting outside the school. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said earlier in the day an interdict would be sought, but not by the Western Cape government. The EFF has vowed to descend on Brackenfell “in its entirety and ensure nothing operates” after Monday’s violent clash. Winde and Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited Brackenfell High School on Tuesday morning, meeting the principal and government body chairperson to ensure everything is under control. While at the school the premier pleaded for calm and called on the EFF to desist from any further action outside the school.

“I particularly want to call on the EFF to not continue with their plans to escalate the situation in Brackenfell, as announced in their statement. As a political organisation, this escalation is not the leadership that South Africa needs right now.”

However, it appears that his call has fallen on deaf ears as EFF MP Floyd Shivambu said: ’’We will go (to) Brackenfell and confront the racists. No one will stop us. No one.

"’White arrogance is when these colonial settlers attack and assault peaceful protesters, call them Nazis and still have the gall to tell us not to protest against racism.“

The SGB's urgent interdict application is expected to be heard by Judge Siraj Desai.

