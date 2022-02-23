Brazilian drug mule suspect nabbed at Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town – A 28-year-old Brazilian national is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after she was found trying to smuggle drugs into the country. The woman, who was travelling from Sao Paulo, was found to be in possession of cocaine and heroin with a street value of R870 000 at the Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday.

A Brazilian woman was arrested after heroin and cocaine was found in her luggage and shoes at the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Hawks According to Zinzi Hani, the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the suspect was intercepted during a multidisciplinary operation. This operation included the Hawks’s South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb), Crime Intelligence and the customs division of the South African Revenue Service (Sars). “The joint team acted on a tip-off about a suspect travelling from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Cape Town via Qatar airline. Upon searching her luggage the authorities allegedly found more than 2.7kg of cocaine and 200g of heroin concealed in her luggage and shoes,” Hani said.

A Brazilian woman was arrested after heroin and cocaine was found in her luggage and shoes at the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Hawks The Brazilian national was immediately arrested and the drugs were seized. Acting head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, lauded the team for the successful bust. “This is an indication of the capacity and capabilities of the joint security forces to decisively deal with the numerous attempts to use the airport as a thoroughfare for drug smuggling,” Ramovha said.