Ivan Ivanov. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Ukrainian tourist who was stabbed to death at the weekend, Western Cape police confirmed on Wednesday. "Unrelenting efforts of Hout Bay detectives have paid off with the arrest of a third suspect this afternoon in the murder case of Ukrainian hiker.

"The suspect aged 27 is expected to appear in court on August 2, 2019," Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Ivan Ivanov, 43, was robbed of his backpack and stabbed to death near the East Fort at popular tourist spot Chapman's Peak at around 11:30 on Saturday morning.

The first suspect, Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, was arrested on the day of the incident by neighbourhood watch members and items believed to belong to the victim were in his possession.

He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday where he faces a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Rwexana at the time said police had followed up on leads and arrested the second suspect, aged 24, at the Hout Bay harbour in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The second suspect will also appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Friday.

Additional reporting by ANA