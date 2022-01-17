Breathe a sigh of relief, Cape Town, temperatures are expected to drop

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape can breathe a sigh of relief as a weak cold front is expected to bring lower temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. “It’s not going to be as hot as it was last week, there is a weak cold front that will slip past Cape Town tomorrow (Tuesday), that will cool it down for Tuesday and Wednesday,” Mbavhi Maliage of the South African Weather Service (SAWS) told IOL on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s. However, once the weak cold front passes, temperatures are expected to rise again from Thursday to Sunday. “Hot conditions are expected again into the weekend, where temperatures will reach 32–33 on Saturday and Sunday,” Maliage explains.

SAWS has issued a level 2 warning from Tuesday to Thursday for damaging waves along Cape Town’s coast with possible localised damage to coastal infrastructure and disruptions to beach activities. In addition, a level 10 warning for veld fires on Tuesday has been issued for the inland parts of the Western Cape, such as Laingsburg, Swellendam and Oudtshoorn. “Fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on standby. At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken in order to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time,” SAWS instructs according to its website.