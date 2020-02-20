British Airways announces three more flights between London and Cape Town









Leading global airline British Airways on Thursday announced British Airways on Thursday announced a second increase to its South African services, adding three more flights between Heathrow and Cape Town for summer 2020. Picture: ANA PORT ELIZABETH - British Airways on Thursday announced a second increase to its South African services, adding three more flights between Heathrow and Cape Town for summer 2020. The three new services will start on 30 March and will operate until 19 April. The news comes a week after the airline announced it would be increasing its services from Gatwick to Cape Town from three to five a week from January 2021. “Cape Town is always one of the most popular routes in our network, particularly early in the year as people in the northern hemisphere seek to escape the cold and enjoy some time on the beach in the sunshine,” says Cristina Graham, British Airways corporate commercial manager in Southern Africa. “The capacity increase is also good news for Capetonians wanting to travel to the UK, Europe and the United States as it gives them more choice and flexibility.”

British Airways is the only airline to offer year-round direct services between Cape Town and London.

As well as the additional peak season flights to the Mother City, it also flies twice daily between London and Johannesburg. There are also three weekly direct services between the UK capital and Durban.

The schedule increase comes as British Airways rolls out a £6.5 billion, five-year customer investment plan. As well as taking delivery of 73 new aircraft, it is also refurbishing its long-haul cabins, so they look and feel new.

This includes the Boeing 777 fleet at London Gatwick, which has the new-generation World Traveller and World Traveller Plus seats.

It has also significantly refurbished its lounge at OR Tambo, redesigning it so it can comfortably host 247 customers and with a dedicated boutique dining space for First customers.

Customers flying in the premium cabins as well as Silver and Gold members of the British Airways Executive Club get free lounge access. They can also earn Avios on their bookings.

Avios can be spent on reward flights, upgrades, hotels, car rental and paying for part of a flight booking. When using Avios as part payment, customers can pick from a range of savings by destination and cabin and still collect Avios and Tier points on their booking.



British Airways is the UK’s largest international airline with its main home at London Heathrow.

It is investing £6.5 billion for its customers over five years, taking delivery of more than 20 new aircraft in 2020 and more than 100 over the next five years.