PORT ELIZABETH - British Airways on Thursday announced a second increase to its South African services, adding three more flights between Heathrow and Cape Town for summer 2020.
The three new services will start on 30 March and will operate until 19 April.
The news comes a week after the airline announced it would be increasing its services from Gatwick to Cape Town from three to five a week from January 2021.
“Cape Town is always one of the most popular routes in our network, particularly early in the year as people in the northern hemisphere seek to escape the cold and enjoy some time on the beach in the sunshine,” says Cristina Graham, British Airways corporate commercial manager in Southern Africa.
“The capacity increase is also good news for Capetonians wanting to travel to the UK, Europe and the United States as it gives them more choice and flexibility.”