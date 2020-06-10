Bryan Habana hands 400 masks to Khayelitsha pupils

Cape Town - SPRINGBOK legend Bryan Habana continued his humanitarian work through his foundation by donating 400 face masks to pupils in Khayelitsha. The masks were handed to Grade 12 pupils, teachers and staff members at Chris Hani Arts and Culture High School in Makhaza. Habana says he wanted to build on the work done by former Proteas cricketer Gary Kirsten, who has had a relationship with the school spanning seven years, and because there’s a massive need for face masks in general. “It is good to have South Africans being able to collaborate together,” he told the Daily Voice. “The Gary Kirsten Foundation is trying to get masks for all the learners who are going back to school during this pandemic”

Habana who will be turning 37 years old on Friday, has been busy on the Cape Flats.

On Sunday, he and current Bok skipper Siya Kolisi donated food parcels at various schools.

Kirsten said it was nice coming back to the school where they ran a cricket programme and have built a cricket field.

“It is nice to come back and lend a hand whenever we can. We have been at the school for seven years now and we have a cricket programme here,” he said.

They are also planning to build an indoor centre at the school, and Gary hopes to make it a cricket school of excellence.

Bok fan and Grade 12 learner Sinawo Vundisa said: “It was nice seeing Habana in flesh and you can see he is still keeping fit.”

School principal Tamara Mnisi said the masks will come in handy: “The department (of education) gave learners two masks and now winter is upon us.

“Learners will be able to wash and change masks without any worry of them not drying early as there will be more extras.”

Habana encouraged pupils, saying: “Try to have discipline as much as possible and try to be positive in the challenges that come your way. You are the future of our country and we see through someone like Siya Kolisi that dreams can become possible.”

