Cloud formations over Cape Town on Friday before the arrival of the cold front. Photo: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Center (DRMC) officials have completed their assessment of a building reported to be collapsing in Bellville after the storm which hit the city overnight, the DRMC said on Saturday morning. "It is a business building which appears to be unstable. The city building inspector has been activated and will provide feedback based on the completed assessment to the owner. No evacuation was required," the DRMC said in a statement.

In an earlier statement on Saturday, the DRMC said it had been alleged that a four storey building at 32 Kruskal Avenue in Bellville had reportedly suffered structural damage and was collapsing, and 1000 people had reportedly been evacuated. Church and Wilshammer roads in Bellville were closed.

The DRMC said it had received numerous reports of flooded roads and fallen trees following the heavy downpours and strong wind experienced late on Friday and overnight. Power disruptions in Milnerton, Plumstead, and Sybrand Park had been reported.

Roofs were blown off in Belhar, Strand, Khayelitsha, Woodstock, and Claremont. No rockfalls or mudslides had been reported. The city's electricity department was busy restoring the power and other city departments were busy with mopping up operations.

"At this stage we have not received any reports of flooding in informal settlements, but this is likely to change as the day progresses," the DRMC said.

African News Agency/ANA