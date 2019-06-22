Picture: Pexels/Pixabay

Cape Town - A four-storey building at 32 Kruskal Avenue in Bellville has reportedly suffered structural damage and is collapsing, with 1 000 people being evacuated, the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said on Saturday. Church and Wilshammer roads in Bellville were closed and traffic officials were on the scene, while disaster risk and fire services were en route. No injuries had been reported, the DRMC said in a statement.

The DRMC had received numerous reports of flooded roads and fallen trees following the heavy downpours and strong wind experienced late on Friday and overnight.

Power disruptions in Milnerton, Plumstead, and Sybrand Park had been reported, the DRMC said.

Roofs were blown off in Belhar, Strand, Khayelitsha, Woodstock, and Claremont. No rockfalls or mudslides had been reported. The city's electricity department was busy restoring the power and other city departments were busy with mopping up operations.

"At this stage we have not received any reports of flooding in informal settlements, but this is likely to change as the day progresses," the DRMC said.

African News Agency/ANA