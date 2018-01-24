Cape Town - The Bredasdorp community where the brutal murder of 17-year-old Anene Booysen took place almost five years ago has been rocked by the murder of another teenager.

This time the body of a girl, also aged 17, was found burnt near a lime works factory on Sunday.

“The circumstances surrounding a burnt body of a female, which was discovered on Sunday at the Cement Dam at P&B Lime Works in Bredasdorp, are under investigation,” said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk. He said four suspects have been taken in for questioning since the discovery.

The murder comes as the Bredasdorp community claimed justice had been served after Zimbabwean national Gift Sibondo, 31, was found guilty in the Western Cape High Court on three charges of kidnapping, two charges of statutory rape and the murder of his teenage girlfriend, Elda Jaftha. Jaftha, 15, was found dead under Sibondo’s bed in 2015. The same year, the community was rocked by the brutal murder of 5-year-old Kayde Williams.

The child had been raped and her limbs were broken. The small town made headlines following Booysen’s horrific murder. She was raped, disembowelled by having her abdomen slit open and left for dead.

Police have urged anyone with information about the latest incident to contact Crime Stop on 0860 0 10111.

