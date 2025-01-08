Burundi nationals charged with kidnapping and rape, court hearing postponed

The matter against three Burundi nationals who appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court has been postponed again. The suspects are alleged to have kidnapped a 14-year-old girl in November 2024.

The suspects, two aged 30 and another aged 24, were charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape, and extortion. The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said the bail application of the trio had been postponed. “The bail application of the three Burundi nationals charged with kidnapping of a minor, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape, and extortion has been postponed for a Swahili interpreter to be present to assist the accused in their bail application,” Ntabazalila said.

He said the presiding officer postponed the matter as the accused could not properly and satisfactorily respond to the questions that he posed in English. Police said on Sunday, November 17, the multi-disciplinary team reacted to intelligence received and conducted a tracing and take-down operation which led them to a house in Visagie Street in Parow. “The team apprehended two 30-year-old suspects in connection with the abduction of a 14-year-old girl who was reported as missing at Samora Machel SAPS on November 13,” Western Cape police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said.

“The 14-year-old victim was reunited with her family.” Ongoing investigations led to the arrest of a third suspect on Monday, November 18. It is further alleged the men robbed the teenager of her cell phone and raped her.

They then contacted her mother and demanded R10,000. However, the money was not paid to them. The matter has been postponed until January 24, 2025, for an interpreter to come on record. [email protected]