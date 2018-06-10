Cape Town - A Golden Arrow Bus driver is lucky to be alive after being hit by six bullets. Doctors fought to save the life of the 30-year-old driver who was attacked on Thursday at the bus company’s Philippi depot. And on Sunday Golden Arrow said he was out of danger and making “a steady recovery”. The motive for the attack is not known.

Gunmen ambushed the unidentified driver just after 7.30pm, at the end of his shift, at the bus depot in Sheffield Road, next to the Sheffield Informal Settlement. Witnesses say 15 bullets were fired, of which six hit the driver. He was rushed to the hospital and remained in a critical condition at the weekend, with colleagues and family constantly at his bedside.

Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, confirmed the incident and says the bus had no passengers at the time of the shooting.

“Golden Arrow can confirm that one of our drivers was shot while driving into our Philippi depot. The driver sustained six gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition,” she says.

“He has since been stabilised and we are very grateful to the medical team for their efforts.

“At this stage the motive is not clear, but we are working closely with the SAPS. We would urge anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Dyke-Beyer says it came as a great relief when the driver regained consciousness. “Colleagues have been at his bedside and we are so grateful that he is now awake and talking.”

Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development, Councillor Brett Herron, says he is horrified and condemned the attack.

“Our public transport services are sabotaged and undermined on a regular basis. The safety of our commuters and personnel is compromised,” Herron stated.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, says an attempted murder investigation is underway and no arrests have be made.

