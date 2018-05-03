Bus commuters are in for another rough week as talks between unions and workers have collapsed once again. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Bus commuters are in for another rough week as talks between unions and workers have collapsed once again.

At a mediation meeting facilitated by the CCMA and the bargaining council, it's understood that bus companies offered 8.5% while workers are demanding a 12% hike. The proposal also states that all other demands be set aside.

"I am lost for words It's bad faith really it's just bad faith," South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela said.

The meeting held in Johannesburg was around five hours long. The strike started on April 18 and is now in its 16th day, forcing commuters to seek alternative transport.

Various bus companies have halted their operations, including Megabus; Gautrain Busses; Greyhound; Golden Arrow; MyCiti Bus in Cape Town; Rea Vaya in Johannesburg; Buscor in Mpumalanga; Bojanala in the North West; Algoa Bus in Port Elizabeth; Mayibuye in East London; Go George in George; Areyeng in Tshwane; Mgqibelo in Sedibeng; Lowveld Bus Company in Limpopo; PAL Bus in Mpumalanga; and Mphakathi in Mpumalanga among others.

Some of the other demands include that bus drivers are paid in full for all the hours which they spend on a bus as an alternative driver, subsistence allowance for drivers who are doing long distance travel and are forced to sleep out, and compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act when it comes to night shift payment allowance and a special allowance for workers who qualify to drive the ‘train bus’ (two coaches) or the bi-articulated bus (three coaches), because it is a specialised skill and requires special training.

