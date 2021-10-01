Call to prayer not affected by amended by-laws, says Fritz

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s newly instated unlawful occupation by-law alongside updates to the Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisance by-law has been announced. There have been widespread reports claiming places of worship, especially masajid, will be affected because of the athaan (call to prayer). And that they will be fined for “noise nuisance”.

Leader of the DA in the Western Cape, Albert Fritz said the party will be filing a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) against the GOOD party for allegedly spreading false information. “GOOD blatantly and intentionally sought to spread false information by claiming that the City of Cape Town criminalised the Islamic call to prayer and homeless persons. All this as part of their election campaigning. “The DA-run government in Cape Town has never and will never criminalise the call to prayer nor have we or will we criminalise homeless persons in the City.

“We strongly condemn GOOD’s abhorrent misinformation during their campaigning and call on the IEC to take strong and urgent action against GOOD and Brett Herron in terms of the Electoral Act. “Section 89(2)(b) and (c) in Part 1 of the Electoral Act specifically deal with intentional false statements,” Fritz said. He said the amendment to the Streets by-law does not silence masajid nor does it criminalise homeless persons.