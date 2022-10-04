Calling all animal lovers: TEARS Sleepathon is back

Cape Town - Animal lovers of all ages are invited to dedicate one night to cuddling with a rescue pet during the TEARS animal rescue Sleepathon in November. TEARS is a non-profit animal welfare organisation that has been in service in the Western Cape for 23 years.

The TEARS 2022 Sleepathon, which is back for the second year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, is a fundraising event and will be held on November 12, 19, and 26 The event will be held in Sunnydale, Kommetjie. According to Wendy Scheepers, TEARS marketing manager, the Sleepathon is one of the organisation's most important fundraising events of the year.

“In addition to its role as a critical revenue generator for the organisation, it has a massive positive impact on the animals in our care. “We like to believe that our ‘Sleepathoners’ also enjoy the experience as much as our shelter animals do, and we’ve been fortunate in the past to facilitate some adoptions as a direct result of the Sleepathon,” Scheepers said. The TEARS Sleepathon will be taking place for three days on November 12, 19, and 26. Photo: TEARS Tickets for the Sleepathon can be bought via the TEARS online store, and 105 tickets will be available per evening for the three nights.

The organisation said participants were encouraged to sign up as individuals, corporate teams, or as a family or group of friends. “Snoozers will be required to check in at the Shelter at 5pm for an evening of pawsome hospitality and a delicious plant-based dinner. “Everyone is encouraged to bring sleeping bags and camping gear, as well as snacks and treats to make their sleepover as memorable as possible. The Sleepathon is officially over at 7am the next morning,” Scheepers said.

She said the organisation's mission was to rescue, treat, rehabilitate and rehome vulnerable animals in need. "As a pro-life, registered, non-profit organisation, TEARS relies on the support of caring individuals and corporates for funding and to assist it in fulfilling its mission to bring relief to animals in distress, whether through rescue, pet care education, or medical assistance," Scheepers said. Donations to the TEARS Sleepathon will help fund the organisation's mobile clinic and veterinary hospital which provides vital healthcare, and includes free vaccinations and sterilisation of pets from low-income communities.

Participants in the Sleepathon will also be provided with a welcome pack. Tickets cost R230 per person The event will take place at the TEARS Animal Rescue Kennels (4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale, Cape Town, 7975) and the TEARS Cattery (Wenga Farm, 21 Kommetjie Road, Sunnydale, Cape Town, 7975).