Cape Town - A suspected sex pest who lures his victims by offering jobs on Facebook has been arrested and is to appear in Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Jonathan Basson, 25, on Wednesday evening on a charge of rape. “This office can confirm that a man, 25, was arrested on Wednesday night in Steenberg on a charge of rape. Once charged, he is due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

The arrest comes as the Daily Voice published an article this week warning of a possible rapist operating in the Steenberg/Lavender Hill areas.

Lucinda Evans, the founder of Philisa Abafazi Bethu, received many complaints about the predator and called people to protest at court.

“I’m ecstatic we were able to find this guy. I want to thank the women who inboxed me and made it possible to meet up with a survivor and open a case,” says the community worker.

“As Philisa Abafazi, we’re demanding this monster gets life. We’re not going to let it slide.

“We will deal with these monsters. Monsters need to go to a place like Kokstad forever.

“I thank the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for their quick response and all the women who spoke up. Some of the women will need counselling. The appeal is still for women to come forward.

“We will be at court demanding no bail. We do not want him in our area and rest of the Southern Suburbs.

“He must not have access to a computer or a smartphone to go online and stalk women and do all the k*k he’s been doing for a long time.”

Basson has allegedly been operating under Facebook profile names such as Reyngardt Smit and Ryan Williams.

He lures his victims by advertising jobs for personal assistants or administrative clerks and promises of salaries ranging from R10 000 to R13 000, “including weekends”.

His posts appeared in various community groups in the Southern Suburbs, but have been prevalent in Lavender Hill, Retreat and Steenberg groups.

One of his advertisements reads: “Female required to be a PA. Must have PC skills. Must be from Cape Town and must be able to start immediately. Must be honest, trustworthy, caring, people’s person, love travelling, loyal, hard-working, reliable, presentable, well mannered, energetic. Inbox me name, age, location. (sic)”

