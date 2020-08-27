’Cancer won’t stop me running lockdown soup kitchen’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – “If the children in my community do not eat, I cannot eat either.” These are the words of a selfless mother from Forest Village in Eerste River who has been running a soup kitchen since the beginning of the lockdown. She might have cancer and doesn’t feel her best every day, but Jamiela Davids finds the strength to get up and feed around 400 people daily from her own pocket. Jamiela, who has seven children, is unemployed but her pots are always bubbling, ready to feed people. “I am an African and I know what poverty does to children. I cannot stand back and watch while they go hungry,” says the mom.

Forest Village is a new housing development with people from different areas.

“I moved here 10 months ago and we realised with my family that this area is poverty-stricken and people here do not know each other,” she says

The family depend on Sassa grants which Jamiela uses to feed her community.

Jamiela Davids finds the strength to get up and feed around 400 people daily from her own pocket. Picture: Supplied

Her husband Hassan goes to the market almost every day to ask for donations from food stalls and to buy whatever he can to prepare the daily meals.

Jamiela says after feeling sick recently, she went for medical tests but she’s too scared to find out what is wrong with her as it might impact her feeding scheme.

“The doctors said I might have pancreatic cancer after running some tests on me. I was supposed to get my formal results two weeks ago, but I do not want to go, as it might disturb what I am doing here.”

While she is fearing the worst, her passion to help the needy is what drives her: “I am doing this out of love and I do not post what I do on social media as I do not want people’s praises. I want people to join me by feeding more people.”

Hassan said now they are feeling the pressure as they are running out of funds.

“I am a pensioner and we do not receive any support, we try our best but it is becoming difficult and we will have a few days of not feeding the people.”

If you would like to assist, call 074 429 0336.

Daily Voice