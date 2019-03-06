FIle picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Western Cape Police on Wednesday said officers have registered a murder case after community activist and former ANC branch chairman Peter Mgutyana was found shot dead inside his home in Phumlani Village near Grassy Park on Wednesday night. Police appealed for assistance with their investigation as no motive, witnesses or suspects have been identified as yet.

The ANC in the province expressed shock at the shooting of "one of our most admired, dedicated, committed and respected leaders".

"The news of Comrade Mgutyana’s death came as a big shock. He was a tireless activist, who did not fear confronting gangsters or the City of Cape Town in the interest of his community," ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said in a statement.

"We appeal for calm in Vrygrond and call on the police to prioritise the investigation into his murder. We want to extend our condolences to his family and his community."

African News Agency (ANA)