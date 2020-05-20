Cape basketball coach accused of rape, murder of 12-year-old pupil denied bail

Cape Town - A basketball coach accused of murdering his 12-year-old pupil has been denied bail in court this week. The Daily Voice can reveal that a charge of rape has now been added to Marvin Minnaar’s rap sheet. On Tuesday, Sibusiso Dakuse’s family were shocked when they heard rape had been added to the charges, and expressed disappointment and anger that the investigating officer had not kept them abreast of developments. Minnaar, 23, appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday where his bail was denied. Details of the bail judgement have yet to be revealed, as due to lockdown measures, only the investigating officer and court officials are allowed inside court.

The matter was postponed to 10 July for further investigation.

In March, the State revealed that Minnaar made a full confession of the murder of Sibusiso and that he had been caught on video footage walking to the crime scene in Ocean View.

Prosecutors said Minnaar was also the last person seen with the boy, while various other factors and circumstantial evidence will strengthen the state’s case.

Sibusiso’s aunt, Thabisa Dakuse, told the Daily Voice that they had not heard from the police since before the burial of the little boy.

“The detective has not communicated with us as the family since before the funeral,” Thabisa explains.

“We are in the dark about the case. We didn’t even know that he was in court this week or that he has been charged with rape.

“We are relieved that his bail has been denied.

“Sibusiso’s mother is not coping, she has her good and bad days.”

The family previously detailed to the Daily Voice how Sibusiso had arrived at their Mandela Park home from school on Wednesday, 26 February, washed his shirt and did his chores before leaving to play with friends.

The family believed the child had slept over at his paternal grandmother’s home that night as he had lived between the two households.

Sibusiso was reported missing the next day and cops had questioned Minnaar who claimed he had merely greeted the child and that they went their separate ways.

The Friday, Sibusiso’s body was discovered amongst reeds on Kronendal Farm.

Details of how the child was killed are yet to be revealed to the family.

Sibusiso had been in Grade 7 at Sentinel Primary School and was a keen sportsman.

He played for a basketball team in Hout Bay where Minnaar was a coach.

