Cape commuters warned to expect disruptions after train fire in Eerste River

Cape Town - A Metrorail train caught fire at the Eerste River train station in the early hours of Friday morning. Just after 5am during the peak hour, traffic Chief Kenny Africa confirmed the blaze at the Eerste River Station. The blaze resulted in Metrorail cancelling its services at Eerste River.

Cancellation due to fire related incident at Eerste River: T3403 - 04:50 - Cape Town to Muldersvlei and T3408 - 06:35 - Muldersvlei to Cape Town. — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) March 20, 2020

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said fire crews from Mfuleni, Kuils River and Belhar ensured that the fire was contained to one carriage.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of the fire at the station at about 04:50 this morning."

He said when crews arrived on the scene, there were no passengers onboard the train and the blaze was extinguished by 05:55. The scene was then handed over to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

The City's transport portfolio committee chairperson, Angus McKenzie said railway services will once again be disrupted on Friday after yet another train caught alight.

McKenzie said at this point, "we cannot say whether this is arson or not. What we can however say is years of mismanagement has led to the sad near death of the spine of public transport, Metrorail. "

* This is a developing story