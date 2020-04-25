Cape cops nab numerous people for contravening lockdown regulations, seize large quantities of alcohol

Cape Town - Several people have been arrested in Cape Town this week for armed robbery, being in possession of suspected stolen property, and for contravening the Disaster Management Act's alcohol-related regulations meant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Saturday.

SAPS members and other law enforcement agencies participated in various vehicle check points (VCP) and roadblocks this week, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

Their efforts payed off and several suspects were arrested. Gugulethu SAPS crime prevention officers arrested two suspects in a VCP conducted on NY 78 on Friday. While police were searching the bakkie the suspects were driving, they found three cases of brandy. Two suspects, a man and a women aged 25 and 41 respectively, were arrested for contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act and they were issued with a fine, Rwexana said.

Several people have been arrested in Cape Town this week contravening the Disaster Management Act's alcohol-related regulations. Photo: SAPS

Two other suspects were arrested for armed robbery and possession of stolen property after a man was robbed by four suspects, also on NY 78 in Gugulethu, on Thursday while he was waiting for a minibus taxi.

"Police chased the suspects. One suspect was found in his home in possession of the complaint's property and another one was also found in possession of the complainant's cellphone. Police also seized an imitation firearm," Rwexana said.

In Lingelethu West, police arrested a woman at a roadblock on the N2 after finding alcohol in the boot of her car. She was also charged with contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act. The woman was fined.