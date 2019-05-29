Phelo Mtala, a resident of Nyanga, escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court last week. Photo supplied.

DURBAN - Police in the Western Cape have asked for the public's help in locating a man convicted of three murders who was accidentally released from court last week. Phelo Mtala, a resident of Nyanga, escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

According to sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, Mtala was appearing in court on 17 May with another accused who was to be released that day.

Mtala was supposed to be transported back to Pollsmoor Prison before being taken to the high court, where he had been convicted on three counts of murder and three counts of possession of illegal firearms.

Rwexana said Mtala was released after "placing his fingerprints on the documents of the accused who was supposed to be released".

Police are offering a reward to anyone with information that could lead to Mtala's arrest. The information would be kept confidential, said Rwexana.

Anyone knowing of Mtala's whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stop anonymously on 0860010111 or SAPS Nyanga on 021 380 3304 /6000.

African News Agency (ANA)