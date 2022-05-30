Cape court dismisses suspected arsonist Zandile Mafe’s bail application

Mafe said he will take the matter up to the Constitutional Court if necessary.

Durban - Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe, has vowed to continue fighing after his bail application was declined.

Mafe appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. His application was dismissed by Judge Daniel Thulare and Judge Constance Nziweni. Meanwhile, a third judge, James Lekhuleni, added that he would have agreed to Mafe's release on bail.

Mafe was arrested in January following a fire at the Parliamentary precinct. The blaze also destroyed the National Assembly building and sections of the Old Assembly Chamber.

In March, IOL reported that State prosecutor Mervyn Meningo also submitted to the court Mafe was positively linked by forensics to the fire.