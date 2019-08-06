Picture: Pexels

Cape Town - A Delft family had a rude awakening on Saturday night when a young suspect opened fire on them in their bed. Dad, Clyde Damons, 40, was shot in the head and died soon after while his wife, Berenice, and their 4-year-old daughter, Brittany, were shot and injured in the leg and arm, respectively.

According to family members, the shooter wanted to sell two beers for R20 to Clyde, outside a shop in Lyngrove Street- just around the corner from Clyde’s La Provence Street home.

His brother tells the Daily Voice that Clyde refused to buy the beers. The shooter then became angry and came to take revenge.

He refuted rumours that his brother was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

“Clyde told him it was church on Sunday and he did not want to drink. The shooter lives in the road where my brother rented a house in La Province Street,” he says sadly.

“He walked in and shot all three of them while they were laying in bed, hitting my brother in the head. There is no mistake. It was intentional and he must pay.”

He says Berenice and his young niece were both recovering in hospital. “My niece sat crying, holding her arm where she was shot and my brother died right there on the bed.”

Police confirmed the incident and said members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested two suspects.

“AGU members have taken two suspects in for question in connection with the murder and attempted murder that occurred in Delft on Saturday night,” said spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

