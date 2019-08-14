Businessman Raaz Ahmed decided to step up for and aid a fellow Liverpool supporter whose 14-year-old autistic son is a huge fan of the football club. Picture: Gareth Ryder/Twitter

Cape Town - Businessman Reaaz Ahmed decided to step up for and aid a fellow Liverpool supporter whose 14-year-old autistic son is a huge fan of the football club. Gareth Ryder, took to Twitter where issued a call asking: "Anybody out in Istanbul able to pick up a program for my autistic son will sort out £££ for you and postage too??? @LFC home you guys can help."

Ahmed, who is the owner of Good Hope Meat Hyper in Salt River and the Nando's outlet on the V&A Waterfront, decided to offer his help by tweeting "I will get one for him... no problem."

IOL contacted Ahmed who explained that he was lucky enough to be in Istanbul to watch the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and that it to him was just a small gesture.

"I have huge respect for parents with special needs children and he has a son that is a crazy Liverpool fan (as I am) and I just wanted to make him happy," Ahmed said.

When asked if he was just honouring the club's the motto of You Never Walk Alone, Ahmed added that "Liverpool Football Club has strong family values and there is a special bond among the fans that unite us".

Social media users commended Ahmed for his kind gesture.

Colin McKenzie: Brilliant gesture.

Imran, @m_ani786: That's why we have the best fans in the world , looking after each other.

Gasant Abarder: This is awesome, Reaaz!

Follow the exchange below:

I will get one for him... no problem — Reaaz Ahmed (@ReaazAhmed) August 13, 2019

Just DM me your address, I’ll get it to you. Don’t worry about the costs, he looks like an amazing red... it’s a gift from me — Reaaz Ahmed (@ReaazAhmed) August 13, 2019

He’s a huge RED thank you couldn’t have you pay for it all so let me give you something or I can donate to the @DarbyRimmerMND??? pic.twitter.com/GQWvvHq63m — gareth ryder (@garethryder2) August 13, 2019