Golden Arrow Bus Services now say it is the police’s responsibility to catch the thieves and put an end to the armed robberies.
On Thursday, a bus on its way to Airport Industria had to end its journey along New Eisleben Road in Mitchell’s Plain after robbers got on board and robbed passengers.
Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyers, said the robbery took place at 7.05am and a case has been opened at Lentegeur SAPS.
Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town assisted Golden Arrow by training and deploying 20 officers in a bid to curb the robberies.