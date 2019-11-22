Cape Flats commuters robbed on Golden Arrow bus - again









Golden Arrow Bus Services say it is the police’s responsibility to catch the thieves and put an end to the armed robberies. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Despite the deployment of 20 Law Enforcement Auxiliary Officers to protect bus commuters, yet another bus has been robbed in Mitchells Plain. Golden Arrow Bus Services now say it is the police’s responsibility to catch the thieves and put an end to the armed robberies. On Thursday, a bus on its way to Airport Industria had to end its journey along New Eisleben Road in Mitchell’s Plain after robbers got on board and robbed passengers. Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyers, said the robbery took place at 7.05am and a case has been opened at Lentegeur SAPS. Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town assisted Golden Arrow by training and deploying 20 officers in a bid to curb the robberies.

At the time, Dyke-Beyers said they couldn’t release too much information about the programme as it might tip off the robbers.

Although several arrests had been made since then, she said yesterday ultimately fighting crime is the responsibility of the police.

“We are grateful to the City who are currently assisting us with additional resources.

“These officers are, however, there to supplement the work being done by SAPS.

“This is a public safety issue and ultimately it is SAPS who are constitutionally mandated with preventing, investigating and combating crime.

“In terms of additional measures put in place by Golden Arrow, we are not able to elaborate on these as that would compromise their effectiveness.”

