Cape Town - The most wanted Cape Flats suspect, who allegedly killed nine people, is behind bars after cops swooped on his hideout in Paarl over the weekend.

Jamiel “Charra” Jacobs, 26, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he faces 32 charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to robbery and assault. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says the suspect was arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) on Friday after a lengthy investigation.

According to a source close to the investigation, Charra is a former member of the Junky Funky Kidz gang who led a splinter group called the Flakka Boys after one of their gang bosses was killed in Retreat.

“Charra was very close to the Funky’s boss, John Adams, and after he died, Charra went on a killing spree,” reveals the source.

“It was alleged that John was killed by members of his own gang and Charra went to kill those allegedly involved in his death.

“He [Charra] is very close to the Six Bobs and was hiding out in places like Lotus River and Pelican Park, but also in Paarl where he was caught.”

Van Wyk says Charra is accused of killing nine people and attempting to kill another 12.

He also faces one charge of intimidation, three charges of possession of firearms and ammunition, one house break-in with the intent to kill, three assault charges, one charge of robbery and two charges of malicious damage to property.

He also has three warrants out for his arrest.

Charra appeared in court on Monday and the case was postponed to 7 February.

