Cape Town - In celebration of World Book Day, commercial printing and manufacturing company Novus Holdings joined forces with Breadline Africa to donate a library to Prince George Primary School in Lavender Hill, Retreat. Prince George Primary School principal, Ms Lameez Rabbaney, said the new library will create a safe space for them to express their creativity.

“The Lavender Hill area is known for extreme gang violence and is not an easy environment to grow up in. In the Cape Flats, there is a notion that crime pays; if you want a good life, joining a gang is perceived to be the easiest way to get this. Many of the learners who attend our school are constantly reminded of this. The impact of the library will be felt for years to come, not only on the school children, but also the community. We hope that the books inspire the learners to make a positive contribution to society,” said Rabbaney.

Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager at Novus Holdings, Carrie Nixon agreed and called on for more active contributions to improve communities.

“Providing schools with much-needed resources, such as libraries, will assist in making this a reality as well as empowering the youth of South Africa to not be limited by their circumstances,” said Nixon