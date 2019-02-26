File picture: Pixabay

Cape Town - An alleged criminal, who instigated an attack on police who came to arrest him, appeared in court on Monday. Police came under attack in Kensington on Friday after a gang attacked them when they tried to arrest a 23-year-old man, an alleged member of Nice Time Kids.

SAPS’ Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut says the suspect was being sought on charges of pointing a firearm, assault and reckless driving.

He is also a person of interest in an attempted murder case.

“Gangsters who are of the opinion that SAPS will be intimidated by their violent behaviour to prevent the arrest of a suspect must reconsider,” he says.

“On Friday evening our members came under attack in Kensington when they conducted a search operation for a suspect who was evading his arrest.

“The suspect was located at his Ventura Street residence, a known venue of a local Kensington gang, and during his arrest, he assaulted two of our members.

“He also instigated his fellow gang members to attack police and assist him to evade his arrest.

“During the violence that erupted, warning shots were fired by police to prevent the 23-year-old suspect from being freed.”

Kensington’s Community Policing Forum’s (CPF) secretary, Cheslyn Steenberg, says they condemn the attack on police.

“The gang member in question and his alleged affiliation is part of the problem that our community faces,” he says.

Traut said the SAPS members were not seriously injured.

The suspect was also charged for assault on a police officer.

He appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday and remains in custody.

