CAPE TOWN - The wife of Western Cape High Court judge Siraj Desai, Faieza, died on Thursday morning, the African National Congress (ANC) said in a statement.





"Mrs Desai had been very ill over the last few months and the ANC leadership led by the Provincial Secretary had taken time to visit her as a struggle veteran in her own right," the ruling party's Western Cape branch said.





"Faieza Desai made a valuable contribution in the liberation of this country and the ANC will always honor both her and her husband for the sacrifices they made to ensure that indeed freedom did come in our lifetime."





Desai's funeral will take place at 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon at the Tennyson Rd Mosque and she will be buried at the Mowbray cemetry.





Earlier this week, the trial of triple murder accused Henri Van Breda, which Judge Siraj Desai has presided over, was postponed until May 21 for judgment.





Judgment had been set down for April 23.



