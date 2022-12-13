Cape of Good Hope SPCA to file charges against the owner of a pony who allegedly allowed it to be abused by minors in Atlantis

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it will ensure charges are brought against the owner of a pony its staff rescued in Atlantis. According to the organisation, a complaint was received from a concerned resident in the Robinvale area about children overriding a pony.

“It was reported that the children were riding the pony up and down the street – day and night. When the pony had enough and refused to move, the children started beating the pony — forcing the pony to ride. “The Atlantis residents had enough of the abuse and contacted the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for assistance,” it said. McDonald the pony was rescued from Robinvale in Atlantis. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Senior Inspector Wayne Hector who covers the Atlantis area was dispatched to investigate the matter.

As he was driving down the road from where the incident was reported he found the pony surrounded by children and being forced to ride. “When the children saw the SPCA vehicle, they quickly dispersed and ran away, including the rider, leaving the exhausted pony abandoned next to the road,” it said. As the children fled, Inspector Hector immediately secured the pony, and by this time residents came out of their houses to assist with the rescue mission.

One resident allowed the pony to be confined in her backyard as Inspector awaited a horsebox from Grassy Park to arrive. As he was waiting, the inspector was approached by a man who claimed to own the pony. The owner was immediately issued with a seizure notice.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA named the abused pony McDonald. “Finally, help arrived, and Wayne and Gugu safely loaded the pony, which we now called McDonald, into the SPCA horsebox. The journey back to the SPCA Horse Care Unit in Grassy Park started. “Upon arrival at the SPCA, one of our resident veterinarians examined McDonald. Besides being exhausted and dehydrated, McDonald was given a clean bill of health. Placed in one of our stables with a special diet and a warm place to sleep – he is now in safe hands,” the SPCA said.

The organisation said it will now make it their mission to ensure criminal charges are brought against McDonald’s owner for allowing him to be abused by minors. The SPCA also appeals to supporters to make a contribution towards McDonald’s upkeep until he finds his forever home. [email protected]