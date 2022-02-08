Cape parents urged to help eliminate cervical cancer as HPV vaccines offered to girls over 9 years old

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government is set to offer human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations for girls in Grade 5 over the age of 9, in public and special schools across the province for the next two months. The World Health Organization (WHO) reveals HPV causes 95% of cervical cancer cases, which is prevalent among women between the ages of 35 and 44. Eligible girls who are vaccinated against HPV reduce the chance of cervical cancer developing when they are adults.

Western Cape Department of Health believes parents and caregivers can play a pivotal role in combating “an almost entirely preventable disease” - cervical cancer - by returning consent forms so their children can receive an HPV vaccine, the provincial department said on Tuesday. “They are reminded that the consent forms that they sign is going to be only for the HPV vaccine, which is different from the Covid-19 vaccine. The HPV vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine are not the same,” the provincial department adds. In order to prevent misinformation that deters parents and caregivers from consenting to the potentially life-saving vaccine for their children, parents will be equipped with key information, Sr Beatrice Groenewald, Overberg district child health co-ordinator explained.