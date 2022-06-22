Cape police appeal for help to find missing Mubaiwa sisters, last seen leaving library on May 27

Pretoria - Western Cape police in Muizenberg are seeking public assistance in tracing two sisters who have been missing for almost a month.

Vanessa Mubaiwa, 17, and Kimberley Mubaiwa, 21, were last seen when they left their residence in Capricorn, Muizenberg to go to the library, on Friday, 27 May. They were last seen at the Muizenberg Library. “Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the missing sisters or who can assist with the investigation is kindly requested to contact Captain Steven Lewis at Muizenberg Detective Branch on 082 469 2694 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg. Their father Douglas, said the girls told him that they were going to the library to do a school project and it was later confirmed that they were seen there.

He said they left home around 10am and were at the library until 1.30pm. There were reports that the girls had gotten a lift in a white Honda SUV with registration CA 39339. However, speaking to News24, Mubaiwa said the lead came to a dead end when CCTV footage showed it was not the pair that got into the vehicle.

“We checked the video footage at KFC and saw that it was not our children who were in the car,” he was quoted saying. Mubaiwa described his girls as churchgoers who loved to read and study. “They wanted to change their lives through education. Vanessa is in matric. They were both quiet children,” he said.

Vanessa, 17, was last seen wearing brown pants, brown shoes and a striped hoodie; she has black hair and is about 70kg with pierced ears. Kimberly, 21, was wearing blue jeans, a purple fleece top, a blue denim jacket and white takkies. She is also about 70kg with purple braids and pierced ears. IOL