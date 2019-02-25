Picture: Pixabay

Cape Town - An alleged gangster has been arrested in Kensington in Cape Town despite the arresting officers coming under attack by his alleged fellow gangsters, Western Cape police said on Sunday. "Gangsters who are of the opinion that SAPS [South African Police Service] will be intimidated by their violent behaviour to prevent the arrest of a suspect must reconsider," Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

"On Friday evening our [SAPS] members came under attack in Kensington when they conducted a search operation for a suspect who was evading his arrest on charges of pointing of a firearm and assault, and reckless and or negligent driving. He is also considered a person of interest in an attempted murder investigation," Traut said.

"The suspect was located at his Ventura Street residence, a known venue of a local Kensington gang, and during his arrest he assaulted two of our members. He also instigated his fellow gang members to attack police and assist him to evade his arrest.

"During the violence that erupted, warning shots were fired by police to prevent the 23-year-old suspect from being freed. Fortunately, our members did not sustain any serious injurious during the event."

The suspect had been detained and an additional charge of assault on a police officer was added against him. He was expected to appear in court in Cape Town on Monday, Traut said.

African News Agency/ANA