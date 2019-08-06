TARGET: Spur at Vangate Mall robbed at gunpoint yesterday. Photo: Daily Voice.

Cape Town - Vangate Mall’s Spur was robbed on Monday morning when two armed men walked up to the cashiers and demanded money from the tills. According to an eyewitness who was standing near the entrance of the restaurant, the incident happened in “two minutes” and they saw the robbers take the Spur manager’s firearm from his holster before fleeing.

The two young black men had apparently walked in at the back entrance of the mall, where the food court is situated, at 9am and headed straight for the Spur.

The cashiers are situated in the front of the restaurant and to the left of the entrance.

The skelms (thiefs) pointed a gun at the shocked cashiers and demanded cash “or they would shoot”, said the witness.

Drama

Police say nobody was injured and no shots were fired during the incident.

“The men seemed like they knew what they wanted. It was about two minutes of drama and then the guys ran out,” says the witness.

“They took the manager’s gun also. They ran out and down the side and then they were gone.”

The Daily Voice called The Golden Feather Spur for comment, but a female manager said they did not want to comment on the robbery.

A moment later, a male came on the line and shouted: “There was no robbery here.”

However, police have confirmed the incident.

According to police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, the suspects are still at large.

“Two men held staff at gunpoint this morning. They fled on foot. A business robbery is being investigated.”

It is not clear how much money was stolen.

Almost a year ago, on 17 August, there was a similar incident at the popular restaurant when two men entered the store and threatened staff with a firearm.

One of the robbers walked off with an entire till.

The skelms (thiefs) fled and were not caught.

Daily Voice