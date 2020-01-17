Cape Town - A Grade 9 learner from Bishop Lavis was hospitalised on Wednesday after being stabbed in the head during a school yard brawl at John Ramsay High School.
The angry father of the 16-year-old boy says he is lucky to be alive after the knife penetrated his skull and left him with blood streaming down his face.
The boy, who asked not to be named, says he was attacked by four boys, two who are pupils at the school and two drop-outs who jumped over the school fence.
“It started over a fight between two girls here in Lavis in December,” he explains.
“I broke up the fight because my friend was on top of the girl.