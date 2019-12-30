More than 2000 people gathered outside Masjidur Ragmaan in Ryston Road on Friday to sign a petition calling for 75-year-old Imam Abdurachmaan Ariefdien to be reinstated.
Resident Kashiefa Mohammed says musallees (people performing salah) got a skrik (fright) when they heard Ariefdien had been handed a dismissal letter just over a week ago, informing him that his services will be terminated on 15 January.
“He had just made salaah and was outside in the courtyard when someone just gave him a letter saying he is too old to be an imam there,” she says.
“That man is a respected religious leader who has served the community for 35 years and they disrespect him like that.”