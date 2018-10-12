Cape Town - A serial warrant dodger’s luck finally ran out after he was arrested at court for outstanding warrants worth almost R175 000.

The 22-year-old taxi driver from Bellville South was arrested following a court appearance at the Bellville court for another matter.

The man is number 13 on the top 100 Taxi scofflaws' list, with 61 outstanding warrants. He is also an unlicensed driver.

Cape Town police in a statement explained the series of events leading to the man's arrest.

"This week, members of the City’s Operation Reclaim Task Team learnt that the suspect was in custody at Goodwood Prison and would be appearing in court.

So on Thursday, as he was released on R500 bail in Bellville on an attempted arson charge, officers had handcuffs ready to arrest him for his outstanding warrants."

The man was denied bail at the Parow Municipal Court, with the bail amounts at three other courts for offences in those areas adding up to R10 000.

Police confirmed that the suspect would remain at Goodwood Prison until his next court appearance.

IOL