Cape teenager busted peddling R7 000 worth of cigarettes

Cape Town - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday night delivering R7000 worth of cigarettes during an undercover operation by Grassy Park SAPS that resembled a drug deal sting. According to a police source, the teen got a moerse skrik when he stopped at a petrol station in Ottery, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, but was instead confronted by police. “The 16-year-old was the driver of the car and had a friend with him,” says the source. “The police got information that a drop was being made at the garage and the driver was driving a Daihatsu. “At about 7.30pm, the officers were in the parking lot dressed in plain clothes and waited to see if the car arrived.”

The source says the teen was spotted shortly before 8pm and before he could even get out of the car, he was nabbed.

“Uniformed officers arrived and drukked him vas,” says the source.

“When they searched the car, they found five cartons of Chicago and three loose pakkies entjies inside the car.

“He got a scared because he didn’t see the cops coming and he was arrested.

“The black market sales for cigarettes is continuing in the lockdown and that stash is worth more than R7000 because they are now selling Chicagos for as much as R200 a packet.

“This teen faces lots of charges now because he did not even have a driver’s licence.

“He gets charges under the Tobacco Act, the Disaster Management Act and the Traffic Act.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirms the arrests and says the two suspects, aged 16 and 24, were given fines after cigarettes were found in their possession.

Grassy Park Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Philip Bam says it is concerning to note that the teen now faces serious criminal charges.

“Grassy Park police have made several confiscations of illegal cigarettes and this is an indication that the trade is still continuing,” says Bam.

“We are asking parents to ensure that their children stick to the rules. While some people may not like the law, this is the law at the moment.”

While government issued a ban on the sale of tobacco products during the nationwide lockdown, cops in various Cape Flats communities say this has done little to deter smokers.

They say in some areas gangsters and shop owners are still sourcing cigarettes and are reselling it at exorbitant prices - up to R12 for a loose cigarette.

Daily Voice