The Cape's anti-gang unit retrieved firearms, ammunition and arrested two teenaged suspects in Kensington, police have said. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Cape Town anti-gang unit members arrested two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, and recovered several firearms and ammunition, police said on Thursday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the arrests were part of plans to remove illegal firearms and ammunition used in serious and violent crimes.

"[F]ollowing vital information, [the unit] pounced on an open field in Kensington where they seized... firearms, ammunition and arrested two suspects on Tuesday."

The unit responded to information supplied about a shooting incident on an open field in 18th Avenue, Kensington. Upon spotting the police, two males fled and were pursued, said Potelwa.

The suspects were in possession of an Uzzi 9mm automatic pistol with the serial number filed-off, one 9mm Vektor pistol, one shotgun, one double barrel shotgun, 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition, four shotgun rounds and seven 7.62 rounds.