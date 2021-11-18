Cape Town 12k CITYRUN returns this weekend

Cape Town - Runners from all walks of life are expected to come together this weekend as the City of Cape Town gears up to welcome thousands of athletes for the 2021 edition of the Absa Cape Town 12k CITYRUN. The World Athletics Label road race returns to the Mother City streets for the first time since 2019. The 2020 edition of the race was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the City of Cape Town’s media office, it has been a sponsor of this event since its inception in 2015. “The label – awarded by the international athletics governing body – designates leading road races in the world based on strict criteria,” the City said. This weekend, the 2021 edition expects approximately 4 000 international, national and local runners.

The race will start in Milnerton, and runners will have to trek their way straight to the finish line in the Cape Town central business district (CBD). The Cape Town 12k CITYRUN is the third biggest race on the events calendar for Western Province Athletics and usually attracts approximately 14 000 local and international runners, but this has been reduced due to the Disaster Management Act regulations. The race will kick off at 7am on Sunday, November 21, at Woodbridge Island, and the finish line will be marked along Lower Long Street in the CBD.

"The City of Cape Town is thrilled to again have the opportunity to host this event, which connects people from different backgrounds for the love of running," it said. Motorists are advised to take note of temporary road closures at the weekend and plan their trips accordingly.