Cape Town bags back-to-back World Travel Award for festivals and events

Cape Town - Cape Town has been voted as the World's Leading Festival and Event Destination for the second year in a row at the World Travel Awards. The Mother City garnered more votes than close competitors of Barcelona, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro, for the title of the World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination.

It’s the second year in a row as Cape Town won the award in 2020, and previously won the award in 2018. Cape Town’s Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is ecstatic about the award, especially for those working in the hospitality industry in the city. “It’s an absolute honour to receive this accolade and just further confirmation of Cape Town’s ability to host top-tier events successfully and at a level seen in many other parts of the world. It is also evidence of the appeal our City holds as an attractive global tourism location,” Hill-Lewis said on Thursday.

“What is even more humbling, is that this award is voted for by the public,” he adds. Hill-Lewis thanked those who cast their vote and for those who make Cape Town what it is. Cape Town also walked away with a number of awards in the Africa category where winners were announced two months ago in October.

This includes Africa’s Leading Airport, Leading City Destination, and the City’s Table Mountain was voted Africa’s Leading Tourist Destination. The WTA stands to acknowledge, reward as well as celebrate success in multiple sectors of the tourism industry. And is “recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire,” WTA’s website reads.